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Nicola Roberts announces birth of first child with Mitch Hahn: 'Perfect little baby'

Mitch Hahn and Nicola Roberts have been romantically linked since June 2022

Nicola Roberts announces birth of first child with Mitch Hahn: Perfect little baby
Nicola Roberts announces birth of first child with Mitch Hahn: 'Perfect little baby' 

Girls Aloud star Nicola Roberts and her fiancé, Mitch Hahn, are now parents!

The popular English singer announced the birth of her first child in a heartwarming post on her official Instagram account.

On Sunday, Roberts confirmed the news as she was thrilled to welcome her first baby girl with Hahn, whom she has been dating since June 2022.

"Our beautiful baby girl is here. We haven’t stopped staring at her perfect little face or kissing her softest little head," the proud mother said in a touching post.

Sharing a handful of images from the hospital, Roberts, 40, offered a glimpse into her motherhood, while her newborn is seen resting on her chest.

The Something New crooner continued, "She arrived healthy and content a couple of weeks ago at 38 weeks, weighing 6.5 lbs, and is thriving. It's heaven on earth with her, and we can hardly believe she's ours."

For those unaware, Nicola Roberts and Mitch Hahn initially revealed their first pregnancy a day after Christmas last year with a sweet social media post.

"Mitch and I have had the most magical Christmas Day, sharing the most precious news with our families. We’ve been keeping a secret. We are five months pregnant! We can’t wait to meet our little one in the spring," she announced on December 26th last year. 

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