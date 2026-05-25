Alan Jackson’s farewell concert to get special broadcasting

Alan Jackson’s highly anticipated farewell concert is all set to get a special broadcast coverage.
Titled "Last Call: One More for the Road – The Finale," the Country music legend’s previously announced final concert will be taped for an NBC special.
Moreover, the 67-year-old singer’s upcoming farewell concert features a lineup of guest artists including Cody Johnson, Luke Bryan, Eric Church, Luke Combs, Riley Green, Miranda Lambert, and Little Big Town.
Moreover, artists such as Jon Pardi, Thomas Rhett, Carrie Underwood, Lee Ann Womack, and Jake Owen along with newer acts Big City Brian Wright, Adam Wright and Carlisle Wright will also be part of the show.
Described as the last full-length performance of the Jackson's touring career, the concert will take place on June 27 at Nissan Stadium in Nashville.
It’s worth mentioning here that Jackson, who has won two Grammys, 16 CMA Awards and 17 ACM Awards, is retiring due to his Charcot–Marie–Tooth (CMT) disease, a degenerative nerve condition he was diagnosed with in 2021.
During an interview with TODAY, at that time, Alan Jackson revealed that he was diagnosed over a decade ago and was inherited from his father, though it has become more pronounced in recent years.