WhatsApp tests green dot feature to highlight online contacts

WhatsApp is reportedly preparing to launch the latest feature, enabling users to see which of their contacts are currently online.
The new feature, which is currently available for beta testers, is available on WABetaInfo. It brings a dedicated “contacts hub” that will place online contacts at the top of the list, assisting users quickly identify who is active.
Online contacts are likely to appear with a green dot on their profile picture, while recently active users may be listed below.
This layout is particularly designed to make conversations faster and more convenient, particularly for users who are depending on the Meta-owned WhatsApp for work or frequent communication.
Privacy controls will remain a key part of the update. Users who hide their “Last Seen” or online status will not appear in the contacts hub, while considering privacy.
The feature aims to minimise the need to open multiple chats just to check availability, providing a more organized view of contact activity.
Moreover, it encourages more real-time conversations by showing who is currently active.
Availability
WhatsApp’s new feature is currently in the experimental phase, with the official roll out date remaining under wraps.