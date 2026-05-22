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Meta brings standalone Forum app for Facebook groups conversations

Meta’s new Forum app is currently in the testing phase, while the official launch date remains undisclosed.

Meta brings standalone Forum app for Facebook groups conversations
Meta brings standalone Forum app for Facebook groups conversations

In a significant update, Meta Platforms has quietly brought a new standalone app called “Forum,” which is particularly designed to transform user’s way to engage in Facebook Groups by turning them into a more Reddit-style discussion platform.

Initially spotted by industry watchers, the recently introduced app syncs directly with Facebook accounts, pulling in a user’s existing groups, profile, and activity. While users can post under a pseudonym, group administrators can still view real identities, maintaining oversight within communities.

Unlike the main Facebook feed, Forum is entirely focused on group-based discussions instead of mixed algorithmic content.

Meta brings standalone Forum app for Facebook groups conversations

Users are prompted to select interests at launch, assisting the app recommend relevant group conversations beyond their current memberships.

Meta Forum app brings a range of cutting-edge AI-powered “Ask” tools, which collects scattered discussions across group threads and compiles answers in one place. Another AI tool assists administrators with moderation and community management tasks.

Availability

Meta’s new Forum app is currently in the testing phase, while the official launch date remains undisclosed.

The launch comes after recent Meta restructuring efforts, including workforce reductions and increased investment in artificial intelligence infrastructure and products.

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