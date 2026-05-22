News
Make us preferred on Google
News

SpaceX postpones Starship V3 test flight after last-minute technical glitch

SpaceX Starship V3 second attempt is targeted for today, May 22

SpaceX postpones Starship V3 test flight after last-minute technical glitch
SpaceX postpones Starship V3 test flight after last-minute technical glitch

SpaceX has delayed the inaugural test flight of its upgraded Starship V3 rocket after technical issues halted the countdown just minutes before liftoff on Thursday, May 21, 2026.

The mission, intended to showcase the massive 408-foot-tall vehicle’s new capabilities, faced several holds as teams attempted to troubleshoot errors at the launch site in Starbase, Texas.

A spokesperson for the company explained that because this is a new rocket on a new pad, the team is still fine-tuning complex systems, stating:

“New rocket, new pad. We’re learning a lot about these systems as we execute them for the first time and we’re not able to troubleshoot all of these issues in the final seconds to get to launch.


Elon Musk later clarified the specific cause on social media, noting that “the hydraulic pin holding the tower arm in place did not retract.”

He remains optimistic about a quick turnaround, adding, “If that can be fixed tonight there will be another launch attempt tomorrow.”

The company is currently targeting Friday, May 22, for its next flight attempt.

This test is highly anticipated as it represents a significant step toward SpaceX’s goal of achieving more frequent, cost-effective space travel.

Instagram releases Lofi Dusk filter: Here's how to use it?
Instagram releases Lofi Dusk filter: Here's how to use it?
SpaceX lifts off 29 Starlink satellites on Falcon 9 rocket: Details inside
SpaceX lifts off 29 Starlink satellites on Falcon 9 rocket: Details inside
SpaceX files for historic IPO: Musk aims for $1.75 trillion valuation
SpaceX files for historic IPO: Musk aims for $1.75 trillion valuation
Spotify upgrades Listening Stats feature for enhanced user experience
Spotify upgrades Listening Stats feature for enhanced user experience
iPhone 18 Pro could be 'iPhone 8 moment' of Apple’s 2026 series
iPhone 18 Pro could be 'iPhone 8 moment' of Apple’s 2026 series
Google I/O: New smart glasses unveiled alongside massive AI search makeover
Google I/O: New smart glasses unveiled alongside massive AI search makeover
Anthropic hires OpenAI co-founder Andrej Karpathy to join core AI team
Anthropic hires OpenAI co-founder Andrej Karpathy to join core AI team
5 biggest mistakes Elon Musk made in OpenAI legal battle
5 biggest mistakes Elon Musk made in OpenAI legal battle
Google I/O 2026: Major announcements and updates you must know
Google I/O 2026: Major announcements and updates you must know
Apple unveils new AI-centric accessibility features: Details inside
Apple unveils new AI-centric accessibility features: Details inside
Elon Musk speaks out after losing lawsuit against OpenAI: ‘Filing appeal'
Elon Musk speaks out after losing lawsuit against OpenAI: ‘Filing appeal'
Google I/O 2026: How to watch and everything to expect from it
Google I/O 2026: How to watch and everything to expect from it

Popular News

SpaceX postpones Starship V3 test flight after last-minute technical glitch

SpaceX postpones Starship V3 test flight after last-minute technical glitch
34 minutes ago
Aishwarya Rai ends L’Oréal exit rumours with bombshell Cannes move

Aishwarya Rai ends L’Oréal exit rumours with bombshell Cannes move
3 hours ago
Alberta to add potential separation question to October referendum

Alberta to add potential separation question to October referendum
2 hours ago