SpaceX postpones Starship V3 test flight after last-minute technical glitch

SpaceX has delayed the inaugural test flight of its upgraded Starship V3 rocket after technical issues halted the countdown just minutes before liftoff on Thursday, May 21, 2026.
The mission, intended to showcase the massive 408-foot-tall vehicle’s new capabilities, faced several holds as teams attempted to troubleshoot errors at the launch site in Starbase, Texas.
A spokesperson for the company explained that because this is a new rocket on a new pad, the team is still fine-tuning complex systems, stating:
“New rocket, new pad. We’re learning a lot about these systems as we execute them for the first time and we’re not able to troubleshoot all of these issues in the final seconds to get to launch.
Elon Musk later clarified the specific cause on social media, noting that “the hydraulic pin holding the tower arm in place did not retract.”
He remains optimistic about a quick turnaround, adding, “If that can be fixed tonight there will be another launch attempt tomorrow.”
The company is currently targeting Friday, May 22, for its next flight attempt.
This test is highly anticipated as it represents a significant step toward SpaceX’s goal of achieving more frequent, cost-effective space travel.