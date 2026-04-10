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Kensington Palace issues Prince William's first message after his call to Andrew exposed

Prince William breaks silence after calling his disgraced uncle, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, for surprising cause

Kensington Palace issues Prince Williams first message after his call to Andrew exposed
Kensington Palace issues Prince William's first message after his call to Andrew exposed

Prince William has released the first message after his call to Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor following his title removal got exposed.

On Friday, April 10, the Prince of Wales, along with his wife Catherine, took to the Stories of their joint Instagram account to send a special message to England and Wales rugby teams ahead of the 2026 Women's Six Nations Championship.

In the update, the future king and queen reposted World Rugby's post that revealed the dates for the upcoming tournament, scheduled to take place between April 11 and May 17, 2026.

"As the Women's Six Nations gets underway this weekend, wishing all the players and support staff the best of luck!" penned Their Royal Highnesses along with emojis of England and Wales' flags.

P.C. Instagram
P.C. Instagram 

They added, "Here's to an exciting start to the tournament and some unforgettable rugby. W & C."

Prince William is the Patron of the Welsh Rugby Union and often attend the games to show support for both Wales men's and women's rugby teams.

Meanwhile, Princess Kate is the Patron of Rugby Football Union and Rugby Football League, rooting for England men's and women's rugby teams.

William's message comes after a shocking claim made in a new Royal biography titled, Elizabeth II: In Private. In Public. The Inside Story, that he reached out to Andrew to "offer condolences" after he was stripped of all his titles, styles and honours in October 2025.


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