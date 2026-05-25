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Princess Beatrice, Eugenie may 'skip' royal wedding amid Andrew's escalating woes

Royal Family hit with new tension after Police launches investigation against Andrew over his alleged misconduct during 2022 Royal Ascot

Princess Beatrice, Eugenie may skip royal wedding amid Andrews escalating woes
Princess Beatrice, Eugenie may 'skip' royal wedding amid Andrew's escalating woes 

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's new legal drama has left his two daughters, Princess Beatrice and Eugenie, under extreme pressure.

A few days before Princess Anne's son, Peter Philips, is set to tie the knot with his fiancée, Harriet Sperling, the disgraced former Prince has faced another legal tension, leaving the royal family in new tension.

Over the weekend, Thames Valley Police announced that they would launch an investigation into Andrew to examine his alleged misconduct during the 2022 Royal Ascot.

In new emerging claims, it has been said that an unidentified woman accused the ex-Duke of York of physically assaulting her during the prestigious event, where he was serving as a UK trade envoy.

As these allegations surfaced, a royal insider revealed that Andrew's two daughters, whom he shares with his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson, are reportedly reconsidering their appearance in the upcoming wedding.

The latest development in Andrew’s case left the York sisters "mortified," which left them to think twice before showing up to the high-profile event, which will take place on June 6th, 2026. 

Apart from the royal wedding, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie are also invited to attend the 2026 Royal Ascot, which is scheduled ten days after Peter and Harriet’s wedding.

So far, neither the York sisters nor the Royal Family have responded to Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor’s recent woes. 

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