'Lord of War' sequel starring Nicolas Cage, Bill Skarsgård lands release window

Lords of War, the sequel of Andrew Niccol's 2005 crime thriller Lord of War, has acquired US rights via Vertical, with a planned 2027 theatrical release.
Niccol wrote and directed the film, which will see Nicolas Cage reprise his role as an arms dealer named Yuri Orlov.
In the sequel, Cage's character is set to find out that he has a son, Anton, played by Bill Skarsgård, who is building a mercenary army that will rival his father's.
The synopsis reads, "When Yuri discovers he has a son, Anton (Skarsgård), a ruthless mercenary mastermind bent on surpassing his father by building a private army and exploiting America's wars in the Middle East, he is thrust into a deadly battle for legacy."
Vendôme Pictures produced and financed the movie, which will also see stars including Laura Harrier, Sylvia Hoeks and Greg Tarzan Davis. The film recently wrapped production in Morocco.
"As a storyteller, I always felt there was so much more to explore with the 'merchant of death' that is Nicolas Cage's charming devil, Yuri Orlov," said Niccol.
He continued, "This latest chapter gave me the chance to introduce his ultimate rival: his illegitimate son, Anton — illegitimate in every sense of the word — played by the equally roguish Bill Skarsgård. Set against the largely unseen world of mercenaries, the film quickly reveals that Anton isn't out to right his father's wrongs; he's out to top them."
Vertical is set to screen footage at CinemaCon for exhibitors.