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‘Euphoria’ Season 3: Jacob Elordi breaks silence on his character shocking death

The Kendall Jenner’s boyfriend finally addresses fate of his role Nate Jacob in ‘Euphoria’ Season 3

‘Euphoria’ Season 3: Jacob Elordi breaks silence on his character shocking death
‘Euphoria’ Season 3: Jacob Elordi breaks silence on his character shocking death

Jacob Elordi has spoken out regarding the shocking death of his character in the third season of Euphoria.

Elordi, who plays the role of Nate Jacobs in psychological teen drama, was brutally killed off in the latest episode.

Now, while talking about his controversial death, the 28-year-old actor was seen saying in a HBO's BTS video, “It was a cool way to go.”

For the Wuthering Heights star, his character was somebody who's made so many mistakes and so many dark choices.

“It's cool to see it all come to what it's come to,” said the Australian native.

Elordi, who is dating Kendall Jenner, went shed light on the scene where he dies, recalling, “I had to go into this coffin.”

The Frankenstein performer shared, “My shoulders were touching the side, and I couldn't move my arms, and then they would drill the lid on and it would get dark.”

“It was really nice, actually,” he described the experience, further adding that it was quite peaceful.

For the unversed, Jacob Elordi's Nate Jacobs character died by being bitten by a rattlesnake inside an underground coffin after being buried alive by loan sharks over a $1 million debt in the latest episode, aired on May 24, 2026.

Officially premiering on HBO Max, Euphoria Season 3 will conclude with the series finale on May 31, 2026.



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