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Drake joins Taylor Swift in Billboard 200 club as new album makes historic debut

The 'One Dance' hitmaker released his three iconic music albums, 'Iceman,' 'Habibti,' and 'Maid of Honour' earlier this month

Drake joins Taylor Swift in Billboard 200 club as new album makes historic debut
Drake joins Taylor Swift in Billboard 200 club as new album makes historic debut  

Taylor Swift has new competition after Drake joined her in the Billboard 200 club. 

The Canadian hip-hop artist has redefined his aura with the release of his iconic ninth studio album, Iceman, and two other surprise releases, including Habibti and Maid Of Honour, earlier this month.

However, another feather has been added to his cap when he occupied the top three spots on the Billboard 200 at the same time since the chart adopted its weekly format in 1956.

On Monday, May 25th, multiple media reports claimed that Iceman topped the chart with 463,000 equivalent album units, giving Drake his 15th No. 1 album.

This historical opening left Beyoncé’s husband, Jay-Z and R&B/hip-hop artists behind, while he now ties with Taylor Swift for the most No. 1 albums among solo acts, trailing only The Beatles’ record of 19.

Here's how fans react to Drake's new career milestone: 

As Drake unlocked a new achievement, several fans rushed to their X accounts to express excitement over the rapper’s new milestone. One commentator noted, "It’s just these T-W-O active chart-toppers."

"Happy for Drake! Congrats, amazing achievement, PR," a second said.

While another commented, "Drake All Day! Get Em Drizzy #ICEMAN SUMMER 2026." 

For those unfamiliar, Drake has released his three music albums, Iceman, Habibti and Maid of Honour on Friday, May 15th.

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