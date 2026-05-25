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Ariana Madix teams up with Ciara Miller for humorous new campaign

The 'Vanderpump Rules' alum is seen helping the 'Summer House' star sort through a huge pile of luggage

Ariana Madix teams up with Ciara Miller for humorous new campaign
Ariana Madix teams up with Ciara Miller for humorous new campaign

Ariana Madix helps Ciara Miller let go of her “baggage” in a new Sonic ad, teaming up for a playful campaign moment that’s already grabbing attention online.

In a new video released on Sunday, May 24, the Vanderpump Rules alum is seen helping the Summer House star sort through a huge pile of luggage.

“You don't need all that,” Madix, 40, told Miller, 30.

The Love Island USA host gave Miller two Sonic Frozen Refreshers before playfully tossing her items aside, repeatedly saying, “No, no, no, no, no.”

“Those are my hats,” Miller insisted, then she asked, “Are you sure?”

“Trust me,” Madix assured her, adding, “I've been there before.”

“Dumped your baggage?” Miller asked, adding, “Sip to that with Frozen Sonic Refreshers.”

Both reality stars, often linked to viral scandals, earlier leaned into the drama in a Sonic ad shared on Instagram on April 23.

“So… anything new to talk about?” Madix asked Miller in the first spot, in which they sat together at a window seat in summery outfits.

“Nothing, no new updates from me,” Miller said, stirring her drink.

“Nothing? Nada? Really” Madix asked, to which Miller responded, “No, honestly, life has been pretty chill."


“That’s actually so refreshing to hear because I feel like I kind of thought that, you know, like, things were like, you know,” Miller said, showing the gesture with her hands.

“No, no, I’ve been off social media, I’ve been honestly just drinking my new frozen Sonic Refresher,” Miller said.

“I love that energy,” Madix said. “Same,” Miller replied.

“Let’s sip to that,” Madix said.

“Sip to that,” Miller said during a cheer, winking at the camera.

To note, Miller’s ex West Wilson and Amanda Batula recently caused shockwaves after unveiling their unexpected romance.

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