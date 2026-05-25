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Shakira makes rare confession about life after Gerard Piqué separation

The 'Waka Waka' singer and Gerard Piqué confirmed their split in June 2022

Shakira makes rare confession about life after Gerard Piqué separation
Shakira makes rare confession about life after Gerard Piqué separation

Shakira has said she has “no space in her life” for love and has sworn off dating as she reflected on her split from ex-partner Gerard Piqué, 39, in a rare and candid admission.

While conversing with The Times, the Waka Waka singer revealed that she’s still single and enjoying time with her kids and focusing on her career.

Shakira said, “No romance for me for now. There's no space or time in my life for that. My plate is quite full.”

The Hips Don’t Lie singer also mentioned, “My kids are my priority. And my career. Strangely enough, I'm in love with my career like I've never been in my life. I'm enjoying my time alone as well.”

Shakira also opened up about enduring a “darkest moment” during her split, while also coping with her father William’s health scare following a severe fall.

She said, '[I was living through] the darkest moment - when I saw the dissolution of my family. The family that I had dreamt to keep forever. I've been through so much pain, but it has made me perhaps in an unforeseen way a wiser person - or stronger, at least.”

Shakira makes rare confession about life after Gerard Piqué separation

The mother of two reflected on becoming stronger through hardship, saying difficult experiences taught her resilience and made her value friendship and support more deeply.

She shared that she remained grateful for the experiences and for the father of her children, who helped shape her journey as a mother.

Notably, Shakira and Gerard Piqué, who share sons Sasha and Milan, confirmed their split in June 2022 after reports he had allegedly been unfaithful.

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