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Barbra Streisand delivers virtual message after receiving top honour at Cannes

The 'A Star Is Born' director attended the 2026 Cannes Film Festival virtually

Barbra Streisand delivers virtual message after receiving top honour at Cannes
Barbra Streisand delivers virtual message after receiving top honour at Cannes  

Barbra Streisand has advocated for female artistic autonomy and cinema in a powerful message at the 2026 Cannes Film Festival. 

On Sunday, May 24, the American singer and actress attended the annual fundraiser gala virtually, as she was unable to make it to the star-studded event due to a severe knee injury.

The cultural icon, who accepted the honorary Palme D’Or, thanked her fans and friends in a pre-recorded message.

In her virtual statement, Barbra revealed how she began her career in films, ended up falling in love with her craft, saying, "I was mesmerised by those images on the screen."

"They were so powerful that they’re still in my head. I wanted to be an actress and live in those other more interesting worlds," the 84-year-old American filmmaker added as she marked the closing ceremony.

For those unaware, this honorary Palme d’Or title saw Barbara Streisand as its third recipient of the 2026 Cannes Film Festival, as legendary filmmaker Peter Jackson and John Travolta earned the same title.

The popular American director has risen to prominence with her iconic directorial films, including Funny Girl, The Way We Were, A Star is Born, Yentl and others.  

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