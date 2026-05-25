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Miley Cyrus welcomes someone special after Walk of Fame milestone

The ‘Flowers’ hitmaker recently received her first Hollywood Walk of Fame

Miley Cyrus welcomes someone special after Walk of Fame milestone
Miley Cyrus welcomes someone special after Walk of Fame milestone

Miley Cyrus recently welcomed a new chapter in life after earning her very first Hollywood Walk of Fame star this weekend.

According to the 33-year-old singer, she adopted an adorable tortoise.

The Party in the U.S.A. hitmaker took to Instagram and shared a post showcasing a picture of Cyrus alongside her new pet.

Miley Cyrus welcomes someone special after Walk of Fame milestone

While revealing its name in the caption, the Flowers songstress wrote, “Welcome home Teru.”

She also tagged Wags and Walks page from whom she adopted a tortoise.

In their post, the nonprofit dog rescue organisation page revealed that the past week, they welcomed a very first tortoise into rescue.


“Meet Teru, a 20-year-old Sulcata who found himself in the shelter system, something even our team had never seen before,” read the post.

The statement then revealed, “When we heard that @mileycyrus was hoping to adopt a tortoise, we knew we had to help make the connection happen.

“After a little coordination, the stars aligned, and Teru officially found his forever home with Miley.⁠”

According to the shelter’s post, just two weeks before rescuing Teru, their team pulled 29 dogs from a high-intake shelter who were mostly at risk due to severe overcrowding.

Miley Cyrus’ adopting an adorable tortoise comes two days after becoming the 2,845th star on Hollywood Boulevard.

On Friday, May 23, after the star-studded ceremony, the Grammy-winning musician took to her Instagram account and shared a heartfelt message, celebrating a notable achievement in her career.

"WALK OF FAME. Surrounded by my fans, who I owe it all to & @donatella_versace in Versace of course (same) and @anyataylorjoy in archival Bob Mackie looking like heaven," Cyrus shared.



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