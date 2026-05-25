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Kendall Jenner, Jacob Elordi intensify dating buzz with new move

Kendall Jenner and Jacob Elordi's relationship rumours’ buzz grew too strong following their Coachella outing

Kendall Jenner, Jacob Elordi intensify dating buzz with new move
Kendall Jenner, Jacob Elordi intensify dating buzz with new move

Kendall Jenner and Jacob Elordi were spotted enjoying a cosy dinner date in Montecito, sparking fresh buzz around their rumoured romance.

On Sunday, The Kardashians star and the Wuthering Heights actor were spotted out on a double date in Montecito.

In photos obtained by TMZ, the pair were seen standing closely together inside the restaurant, where they dined with friends before leaving in Elordi’s car.


Notably, Elordi and Jenner have been dating since January but they confirmed their romance recently after the rumours’ buzz grew too strong following their Coachella outing.

Following their recent Hawaiian getaway, an insider told Us Weekly, “Kendall and Jacob have become very close recently…This has been going on since January, but things are progressing, and they have been consistently seeing each other when they can. It is much more serious now, without a label.”

Jenner and Elordi are said to be in the process of defining their relationship after being seen together, though feelings between them remain strong.

"They're not trying to turn this into some big public thing," the source explained to PEOPLE, adding, "They enjoy spending time together in more private settings."

"They want to keep things low-key while they're figuring things out naturally," the insider stated, further saying, "Kendall really likes him though."

To note, the couple were first spotted together at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party.

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