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‘FROM’ Season 4 unexpected delay: Here’s the new date of episode 6

Episode 6 of science fiction horror series was originally set for May 24

‘FROM’ Season 4 unexpected delay: Here’s the new date of episode 6
‘FROM’ Season 4 unexpected delay: Here’s the new date of episode 6

The release date of already delayed Episode 6 of FROM Season 4 has officially been released now.

The highly anticipated episode, which was set to be released on May 24, will now be stream in the end of month.

The hit MGM+ horror show’s latest episode was delayed due to Memorial Day being observed this weekend.

Moreover, the streaming service has not explicitly revealed that this is the cause of the delay, but it is quite common for shows to skip an episode during such occasions.

FROM Season 4’s Episode 6 will now premiere on May 31, 2026.

Episode 5 titled as “What a Long Strange Trip It's Been” ended on major developments, featuring Jade's disturbing hallucinations and revelations about the town's cycle.

Officially premiered on April 19, 2026 on MGM+, the 10-episode horror series is scheduled to conclude on June 21, 2026.

Created by John Griffin, FROM stars Harold Perrineau, Eion Bailey, Catalina Sandino Moreno, David Alpay, Scott McCord, Elizabeth Saunders Ricky He, and Chloe Van Landschoot in the leading roles.

The series a diverse group of unwilling residents trapped in a nightmarish, inescapable town.

Anyone who enters the town is unable to leave, as walking or driving out simply leads them back, facing supernatural creatures.



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