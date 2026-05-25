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Jennifer Garner shares telling message after buzzworthy outing with ex Ben Affleck

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner spark online chaos after their coordinated outing in LA

Jennifer Garner shares telling message after buzzworthy outing with ex Ben Affleck
Jennifer Garner shares telling message after buzzworthy outing with ex Ben Affleck  

Jennifer Garner has shared a new message a few days after a buzzworthy outing with her ex-husband, Ben Affleck.

On Sunday, May 24th, the Elektra actress took to her Instagram account to reveal her hilarious moon ritual, saying that if she drinks more than 1.25 glasses of wine, she will most likely ask for getting clicked with it.

Garner, who was married to Affleck for 13 years, uploaded a carousel of photos of herself, pointing out the moon in each frame, showcasing her love for nature.

She scribbled the telling message, which read, "If you are out to dinner with me and I'm served more than 1.25 glasses of wine, I will probably ask you to take a picture of me with the moon. I love her." 

This update came shortly after the 13 Going on 30 actress made headlines with her former partner, with whom she reunited in Los Angeles earlier this week.

Garner and Affleck became a subject of online gossip when they were photographed stepping out to grab food from a local eatery on Friday, May 22nd.

During their sighting, the two, who are also parents to their three kids, Violet, 20, Seraphina, 17, and Samuel, 13, wore coordinated outfits which sparked immediate online chaos, fueling reunion rumours.

Fans reaction on Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck's buzzworthy outing: 

Notably, the Alias actress wore a light blue sweater and matching denim, while the Gone Girl actor was pictured sporting a blue long-sleeve shirt.

One commentator said, "People always return where they were happy."

"Friends and co-parents, heck ya. But why are they matching lol," another sarcastically noted.

Another wrote, "OMG, they both wore denim and blue."

Despite their high-profile separation, the pair are on "amicable" terms as they happily co-parent their three children.

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