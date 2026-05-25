'Tracker' 3 finale: Justin Hartley teases next one as biggest season ever

Justin Hartley recently called Tracker’s upcoming season a best one yet, following Season 3 finale.
The season 3 finale aired on May 24, however, it does not stop here as the upcoming season in the new interview has been revealed as “most ambitious season to date”.
During his interview with TheWrap, the 49-year-old actor revealed that that Season 4 will be the show's "richest one, in terms of character and backstory."
“We’ll come back with something — we already have it, it’s pretty incredible," the This Is Us star said, adding, “Honestly, I think it’s our most ambitious season to date, but I think it’s also our richest one, in terms of character and backstory and where we’re taking Colter.”
Based on The Never Game by Jeffery Deaver, Tracker stars Justin Hartley as the lone-wolf survivalist Colter Shaw, alongside Fiona Rene as lawyer Reenie Green.
Apart from them, supporting cast also features Abby McEnany as business handler Velma Bruin and Eric Graise as tech expert Bobby Exley, along with returning cast additions like Kathleen Robertson and Mark Engelhardt.
The third season of the CBS's action-drama, that premiered on February 11, 2024, has officially concluded on May 24, 2026, with a dramatic two-part finale.