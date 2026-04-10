Trump issues provocative remarks on Iran ahead of peace talks in Pakistan 

President Donald Trump stated that Iran has “no cards” in the forthcoming talks with the US, except its hold on the crucial international shipping channel Strait of Hormuz.
Taking to Truth Social network, the 79-year-old stated "The Iranians don't seem to realize they have no cards, other than a short term extortion of the World by using International Waterways."
"The only reason they are alive today is to negotiate!," Trump added.
The statement comes a day ahead of negotiations between US and Iran, which are set to take place in Islamabad, Pakistan.
In another post, Trump stated, "The Iranians are better at handling the Fake News Media, and 'Public Relations,' than they are at fighting!"
Iran and the United States stated that the Strait of Hormuz would reopen after a two-week ceasefire was announced on Tuesday.
However, Trump expressed his disappointment with Iran, as the country is only allowing a very few ships to pass through. He wrote that Iran is doing a "very poor job" of allowing oil through the waterway, adding: "That is not the agreement we have!"
As for meeting for peace talk, US Vice President JD Vance has already headed towards Islamabad, Pakistan to participate in high-level talks, aiming to resolve the issue.