News
News

Trump issues provocative remarks on Iran ahead of peace talks in Pakistan

Trump stated that Iran has 'no cards' in the forthcoming talks with the US except its hold on Strait of Hormuz

Trump issues provocative remarks on Iran ahead of peace talks in Pakistan
Trump issues provocative remarks on Iran ahead of peace talks in Pakistan 

President Donald Trump stated that Iran has “no cards” in the forthcoming talks with the US, except its hold on the crucial international shipping channel Strait of Hormuz.

Taking to Truth Social network, the 79-year-old stated "The Iranians don't seem to realize they have no cards, other than a short term extortion of the World by using International Waterways."


"The only reason they are alive today is to negotiate!," Trump added.

The statement comes a day ahead of negotiations between US and Iran, which are set to take place in Islamabad, Pakistan.

In another post, Trump stated, "The Iranians are better at handling the Fake News Media, and 'Public Relations,' than they are at fighting!"

Iran and the United States stated that the Strait of Hormuz would reopen after a two-week ceasefire was announced on Tuesday.

However, Trump expressed his disappointment with Iran, as the country is only allowing a very few ships to pass through. He wrote that Iran is doing a "very poor job" of allowing oil through the waterway, adding: "That is not the agreement we have!"

As for meeting for peace talk, US Vice President JD Vance has already headed towards Islamabad, Pakistan to participate in high-level talks, aiming to resolve the issue.

Russia and Ukraine agree to 32-hour Orthodox Easter ceasefire 2026
Russia and Ukraine agree to 32-hour Orthodox Easter ceasefire 2026
Iran officials align on ceasefire demands as Araghchi speaks out
Iran officials align on ceasefire demands as Araghchi speaks out
Hungary Election 2026: Viktor Orban and Peter Magyar face off in historic Sunday vote
Hungary Election 2026: Viktor Orban and Peter Magyar face off in historic Sunday vote
US Vice President JD Vance departs for Pakistan ahead of peace talks
US Vice President JD Vance departs for Pakistan ahead of peace talks
Lambton College Shooting: 1 dead, 2 injured at Sarnia campus event; suspect at large
Lambton College Shooting: 1 dead, 2 injured at Sarnia campus event; suspect at large
Zelensky confirms Ukraine intercepted Iranian Shahed drones in Middle East
Zelensky confirms Ukraine intercepted Iranian Shahed drones in Middle East
US-Iran Islamabad peace talks: Everything you need to know as ceasefire fumbles
US-Iran Islamabad peace talks: Everything you need to know as ceasefire fumbles
Pam Bondi under fire as US Democrats slam former attorney general over Epstein files
Pam Bondi under fire as US Democrats slam former attorney general over Epstein files
Australia: Anthony Albanese seeks fuel supplies from regional allies as shortages deepen
Australia: Anthony Albanese seeks fuel supplies from regional allies as shortages deepen
'Ceasefire or no ceasefire’: Strait of Hormuz blockade shakes global trade amid energy crisis
'Ceasefire or no ceasefire’: Strait of Hormuz blockade shakes global trade amid energy crisis
Keir Starmer backs US–Iran ceasefire, signals new diplomatic efforts as tensions escalate
Keir Starmer backs US–Iran ceasefire, signals new diplomatic efforts as tensions escalate
Melania Trump denies ties, says ‘I never had a relationship with Jeffrey Epstein or Ghislaine Maxwell'
Melania Trump denies ties, says ‘I never had a relationship with Jeffrey Epstein or Ghislaine Maxwell'

Popular News

NBA announcer Mark Jones leaving ESPN after 36 years; final broadcast set for Sunday

NBA announcer Mark Jones leaving ESPN after 36 years; final broadcast set for Sunday
32 minutes ago
Trump issues provocative remarks on Iran ahead of peace talks in Pakistan

Trump issues provocative remarks on Iran ahead of peace talks in Pakistan

an hour ago
Russia and Ukraine agree to 32-hour Orthodox Easter ceasefire 2026

Russia and Ukraine agree to 32-hour Orthodox Easter ceasefire 2026
an hour ago