NBA announcer Mark Jones leaving ESPN after 36 years; final broadcast set for Sunday

After a remarkable 36-year career, veteran broadcaster Mark Jones is officially leaving ESPN.
The legendary play-by-play announcer who joined the network in 1990 will call his final game this Sunday during the Celtics-Magic telecast.
Jones has been a staple of sports television covering everything from the NBA and WNBA to college football. Known for his unique vocabulary and “storytelling” approach, he often explained that he views his role as the leader of the broadcast.
In discussing his philosophy, Jones once said, “I equate the play-by-play announcer to the point guard in basketball or the quarterback even in football.”
He emphasised that his goal was to “take the player out of the jersey, humanize him and make the fans connect.”
While he is moving on from the “Worldwide Leader in Sports,” Jones is not retiring from the booth. He will continue his role as the primary voice for the Sacramento Kings.
Reflecting on the evolution of his career and the industry, Jones recently noted it was simply “time to move on.”
Fans will surely miss his signature energy and his ability to be the “predominant storyteller of a broadcast” on the national stage.