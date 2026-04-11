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WWE power couple Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch launch new coffee brand ‘AMO’

The brand aims to offer high-quality blends inspired by the various cultures

WWE power couple Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch launch new coffee brand ‘AMO’
WWE power couple Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch launch new coffee brand ‘AMO’

WWE icons Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch are taking their talents from the wrestling ring to the coffee cup with the launch of their new brand AMO.

After years of travelling the world for matches, the couple decided to channel their shared obsession into a business venture.

The power couple officially announced the brand this year following a partnership with the Los Angeles-based roaster Dayglow.

Rollins explained that the idea grew naturally from their lifestyle, stating, “For the past seven years, we’ve been traveling the world together, we’ve fallen in love with coffee and AMO is our way of bringing that love to you.”


While Rollins has previous experience owning a coffee shop in Iowa, this new project is a deeply personal collaboration.

The brand aims to offer high-quality blends inspired by the various cultures they encountered while on the road.

Lynch shared her excitement for the future of the brand, noting, “In the next few weeks we’re going to be having some big events” and described the journey as “that thing that gets you out of bed in the morning. It’s simple but it’s an adventure.”

AMO is expected to hit shelves soon bringing a “Main Event” flavour to fans worldwide. 

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