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Liverpool dismisses Arne Slot after disappointing season, approaches Andoni Iraola

Liverpool part ways with Arne Slot after a two-year underwhelming campaign

Liverpool dismisses Arne Slot after disappointing season, approaches Andoni Iraola
Liverpool dismisses Arne Slot after disappointing season, approaches Andoni Iraola

Liverpool in a shocking move has sacked head coach Arne Slot after two seasons in charge.

According to BBC, the 47-year-old Dutchman guided the Reds to their 20th league title in his debut season but they have struggled during his second year, finishing fifth in the Premier League.

Despite still qualifying for next season's Champions League, Liverpool finished with 60 points - their lowest tally since the 2015-16 campaign and 25 points behind champions Arsenal.

Liverpool's owners Fenway Sports Group (FSG) said in a statement, "That this was a difficult decision for us to make as a club goes without saying. The contribution Arne has made to Liverpool FC in the time that he has been with us has been significant, meaningful and - most importantly of all to supporters and ourselves - successful.”

"As such, our appreciation for everything he has achieved could not be greater, particularly as it was underpinned by a work ethic, a diligence and a level of expertise which further underlined our view that he is a leader in his field. From the moment that we first encountered Arne, it was immediately clear that he is an individual who does not merely accept responsibility, he embraces it," he added.

Recently departed Bournemouth boss Andoni Iraola is the leading contender to replace Slot. The club have approached the Spaniard to discuss the role.

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