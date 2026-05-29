Indian Bike Driving 3D May 2026 cheat codes for exciting rewards 

Indian Bike Driving 3D is a highly-popular open-world mobile game by Rohit Gaming Studio.
The game is known for its GTA-style gameplay, where players can freely explore cities, ride bikes, drive cars, and use cheat codes to unlock fun and unusual features instantly.
Indian Bike Driving 3D May 2026 cheat codes
Redeem the following Indian Bike Driving 3D May 2026 cheat codes to receive special abilities.
Bikes & Motorcycles
- 1211 – Pulsar
- 1210 – KTM
- 4050 – Apache
- 4215 – Duke
- 7000 – Hayabusa
- 777 – Ducati Diavel
Cars & SUVs
- 333 – Bolero / Scorpio Classic
- 444 – Scorpio S11
- 1000 – Fortuner
- 2000 – Rolls Royce
- 3333 – Lamborghini
- 6666 – Range Rover / G-Wagon
- 2244 – Supra
- 8123 – Mustang
Heavy Vehicles
5599 – Bus
606 – Fire Truck
6677 – JCB / Crane
4040 – Tank
Aircraft & Specials
- 555 – Plane
- 8000 – Helicopter
- 0606 – UFO
- 320 – Jetpack
- 0701 – Dragon
Animals & Characters
- 10 – Elephant
- 50 – Velociraptor
- 51 – T-Rex
- 200 – Horse
- 2030 – Zombie
Power Cheats
- 1215 – Super Jump
- 1120 – Skyfall
- 7112 – Moon Gravity
- 9129 – Infinite Health
- 1112 – Slow Motion
These codes adds an intriguing feel to the game, letting players to experiment without any limitations.
Overall, the Indian Bike Driving 3D cheat code list for May 2026 adds more fun, freedom, and variety to Indian Bike Driving 3D gameplay.