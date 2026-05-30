UFC fight night Macau: Song Yadong vs. Deiveson Figueiredo preview, fight card, predictions

The UFC makes a highly anticipated return to the Galaxy Arena in Macau, China, today, May 30, 2026, for a pivotal bantamweight clash.
The main event features No. 5 ranked contender Song Yadong facing off against former two-time flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo.
Both fighters are eager to bounce back following recent decision losses.
Song, fighting in front of a home crowd, is focused on securing a path to the title, stating:
“I just need to win the next fight, next fight, next fight. One or two fights and I’ll get a title shot. Grappling or striking I can totally beat this guy, I’m so confident.”
Despite their past training sessions together, Song remains strictly professional, adding, “I have to be professional and I will knock him out.”
The undercard features a strong lineup including a co-main event between light heavyweights Zhang Mingyang and Alonzo Menifield, as well as a heavyweight showdown between Sergei Pavlovich and Tallison Teixeira.
Fans can catch the action live on Paramount+ with the main card beginning at 7:00 a.m. ET.
With both athletes aiming to prove they remain top contenders in the competitive bantamweight division, this Macau card is set to deliver high-stakes drama.