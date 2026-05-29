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Mitchell Robinson Injury Update: Knicks Center’s status for NBA Finals

Knicks center Mitchell Robinson sidelined with a broken right pinky, has no official return timetable

Knicks center Mitchell Robinson sidelined with a broken right pinky, has no official return timetable
Knicks center Mitchell Robinson sidelined with a broken right pinky, has no official return timetable

The New York Knicks are facing a tense wait as they prepare for their first NBA Finals appearance since 1999. Reports confirmed this week that reserve center Mitchell Robinson has suffered a broken right pinky finger.

Currently, there is no official timetable for his return, leaving his status for the championship series – which tips off next Wednesday – in serious doubt.

The 28-year-old big man, who has been a vital part of the team’s playoff rotation behind Karl-Anthony Towns, appeared to sustain the injury during Game 4 of the Eastern Conference finals against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Although he played through the final minutes of that series-clinching victory, the severity of the fracture remains the focus of concern.


Medical experts have suggested that recovery time varies greatly depending on the treatment; one expert noted:

“The average time lost for non-operative pinkie fracture is ~3.5 games (9 days). If surgery is needed, the average time lost jumps to 15.6 games (34 days).”

While the news is a blow to their depth, the Knicks are benefiting from significant rest advantage as they wait for either the San Antonion Spurs or the Oklahoma City Thunder to emerge from their own seven-game series.

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