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Paris Saint-Germain wins Champions League with thrilling victory over Arsenal

Paris Saint-Germain wins UEFA Champions League after penalty win over Arsenal

Paris Saint-Germain wins Champions League with thrilling victory over Arsenal
Paris Saint-Germain wins Champions League with thrilling victory over Arsenal

Paris Saint-Germain beat Arsenal 4-3 on penalties to win their second consecutive Champions League title after a 1-1 draw in the final in Budapest on Saturday, May 30.

Eberechi Eze and Gabriel Magalhaes both missed for the Gunners in the shoot-out as PSG became just the second club to retain the title in the Champions League era.

Kai Havertz fired Arsenal into a sixth-minute lead, but Ousmane Dembélé equalized for the reigning European champions with a penalty midway through the second half.

PSG coach Luis Enrique said that there were "no favorites" going into the European showpiece against Mikel Arteta's Premier League champions and insisted that the devil will be "in the details."

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