Anne Hathaway gives surprise shout-out to Lady Gaga amid 'Devil Wears Prada 2' buzz

Anne Hathaway is making her The Devil Wears Prada 2 promotional game strong!
Amidst the ongoing high-budget promotional campaign, the Interstellar starlet has decided to take TDWP 2 fever to Seoul and Shanghai with a surprise moment.
Taking to her Instagram account on Friday, April 11th, Anne released a new video clip, giving a huge shout-out to Lady Gaga and Doechii, as their new fashion anthem makes headlines.
In the light-hearted clip, the 43-year-old American actress, who reprised her popular role as Andy Sachs in the sequel to her 2006 film.
"Seoul Shanghai Sashay," Anne stated in the caption, hinting at her next promotional stop at the famous cities of Japan.
The viral video featured some memorable moments alongside her legendary co-star, Meryl Streep, during The Devil Wears Prada 2 press tour.
She also played the new rendition titled Runway released by Lady Gaga and Doechii on Friday, April 10th, 2026.
For those unaware, Anne Hathaway and Meryl Streep’s new movie, The Devil Wears Prada 2, will officially premiere on International Labour Day.
In the upcoming comedy-drama, Meryl, who plays Miranda Priestly, struggles against her former assistant, portrayed by Emily Charlton, as they compete for advertising revenue amid the rejection of print media.
Catch how the drama unfolds in season 2 on May 1st in cinemas.