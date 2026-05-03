Jemima Goldsmith set to re-marry after quietly got engaged with Cameron O'Reilly 

Jemima Goldsmith has sparked a buzz after she reportedly got engaged to her billionaire partner, Cameron O’Reilly.
The popular English film producer has found love again after dating her multi-millionaire smart meter and software investor.
On Sunday, May 3rd, Daily Mail reported that an insider has recently spilt the beans that Jemima, who is professionally known as Jemima Khan, is engaged to Cameron, as they are "very happy together."
"They first met through work and were friends for a while before that. They have been together as a couple for just over a year. He’s a very private person, and Jemima is determined to protect that," the tipster added.
The outlet claimed that Jemima and Cameron developed feelings for each other after the father of four assisted her with several of her documentaries and films as a producer.
Who is Cameron O'Reilly?
For those unaware, Cameron O'Reilly, who produced several of Jemima's films and documentaries, is an Irish-Australian financier.
The 62-year-old businessman is also the son of Sir Anthony O'Reilly, who was associated with the late media magnate and international rugby star.
Cameron was previously married to his ex-wife, Ise O'Reilly, with whom he parted ways in 2022 after 20 years of marriage.
Jemima Goldsmith previous marriage:
Jemima Goldsmith announced her separation from the former Prime Minister of Pakistan and cricketer Imran Khan in 2004, after spending nine years together.
What’s Love Got to Do with It? The creator also shares two sons, Sulaiman Isa Khan and Kasim Khan, with the Pakistani politician.
So far, neither Jemima nor Cameron has confirmed these ongoing reports.