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Zendaya to ditch Met Gala due to 'husband' Tom Holland?

2026 Met Gala set to take place on May 4

Zendaya to ditch Met Gala due to husband Tom Holland?
Zendaya to ditch Met Gala due to 'husband' Tom Holland?

It looks like Zendaya had enough spotlight after a busy promotional schedule for her The Drama movie and Euphoria Season 3.

The 29-year-old actress, as reported by ELLE, will be skipping this year’s Met Gala, scheduled to take place at The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York on Monday, May 4, 2026.

Her team confirmed that the Dune 3 actress won’t make it to the gala, however, they didn’t disclose the reason behind her absence, but one thing is for sure, she has decided to take a break from her glamorous busy life in the spotlight.

It’s worth mentioning here that the star-studded event has been one of Zendaya’s notable fashion moments.

She was present at the 2025, 2024, 2019, 2018, 2017, 2016, and 2015 editions of the Met Gala.

Her yet absence at Met Gala comes amid the Euphoria performer supporting her rumoured husband Tom Holland at a padel match where the Spider-Man: No Way Home costars seemed to be enjoying their relaxed evenings together.

2026 Met Gala set to take place on May 4
2026 Met Gala set to take place on May 4

The couple, who got engaged in 2025, sparked marriage rumours after she was spotted wearing a gold band alongside her engagement ring, though the pair neither has confirmed a wedding.

On professional front, Zendaya and Tom Holland will return for highly anticipated movie, Spider-Man: Brand New Day, scheduled to be released on July 31, 2026.

Before that, they will also star in Christopher Nolan's directional movie, The Odyssey, scheduled for release on July 17, 2026. 

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