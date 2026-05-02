News
News

North West triggers fierce backlash after releasing new single ‘N0rth 4 Evr’

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s daughter North West hit with shocking backlash after making her music debut

North West triggers fierce backlash after releasing new single ‘N0rth 4 Evr’
North West triggers fierce backlash after releasing new single ‘N0rth 4 Evr’

North West has sparked a storm of fury online.

After making her music debut with her new single, N0rth 4 Evr, on Friday, May 1, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s eldest child found herself at the center of shocking backlash.

Taking to Instagram on Saturday, May 2, Backgrid posted a series of photos featuring North West, sharing that the 12-year-old signed autographs for fans while leaving her Complex pop-up in Los Angeles.

“#NorthWest made a bold statement with electric blue, studded hair as she stopped to sign autographs for fans after her Complex pop-up appearance in Los Angeles,” they stated.

However, shortly after the photos caught attention online, North received fierce backlash from fans, who slammed her as well as her controversial parents.

P.C. Instagram
P.C. Instagram

“who the hell is asking for north west autographs,” criticized a first, while a second slammed, “A 12 yr old child, being exploited by both parents, ea. ‘pimping’ her out for their own benefit, child abuse, IMO. #sad.”

A third furiously wrote, “What are people fans of? What is there to like??”

“This girl is too young to be doing this. Her parents are awful,” expressed a fourth.

A fifth added, “This is weird af for a 12 yr old,” while one more lashed out, “Wtf ....fans of what?? This isn't normal.”

Who is North West?

North West is the eldest child of Kim Kardashian and her former husband, Kanye West.

In addition, the former couple also share three more children – Saint West, Chicago West, and Psalm West.

Kim Kardashian gives big shout-out to Nikki Glaser’s stand-up ‘Good Girl’
Kim Kardashian gives big shout-out to Nikki Glaser’s stand-up ‘Good Girl’
Post Malone hit with shocking demand as he scraps several tour stops with Jelly Roll
Post Malone hit with shocking demand as he scraps several tour stops with Jelly Roll
Mariah Carey drops warm peeks from twins Moroccan, Monroe Cannon’s 15th birthday
Mariah Carey drops warm peeks from twins Moroccan, Monroe Cannon’s 15th birthday
Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman spark reunion buzz years after high-profile split
Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman spark reunion buzz years after high-profile split
Tom Holland makes surprise confession about sobriety and its impact on his acting
Tom Holland makes surprise confession about sobriety and its impact on his acting
Kylie Jenner reveals wild party experience that left her crying & laughing
Kylie Jenner reveals wild party experience that left her crying & laughing
Timothée Chalamet steps out on e-bike after viral 'manspreading' moment with Kylie Jenner
Timothée Chalamet steps out on e-bike after viral 'manspreading' moment with Kylie Jenner
Victoria Beckham kicks off David Beckham's 51st birthday with sweet tribute: 'Best dad'
Victoria Beckham kicks off David Beckham's 51st birthday with sweet tribute: 'Best dad'
Gwen Farrell passes away at 93: 'M*A*S*H' star's cause of death revealed
Gwen Farrell passes away at 93: 'M*A*S*H' star's cause of death revealed
Bella Hadid, Adan Banuelos spark reconciliation buzz after cozy Texas ranch outing
Bella Hadid, Adan Banuelos spark reconciliation buzz after cozy Texas ranch outing
Gigi Hadid shares first update after Zayn Malik cancels U.S. tour amid hospitalization
Gigi Hadid shares first update after Zayn Malik cancels U.S. tour amid hospitalization
Britney Spears feels optimistic after rehab exit ahead of DUI arraignment
Britney Spears feels optimistic after rehab exit ahead of DUI arraignment

Popular News

Volleyball Legends codes for May 2026 to enhance capabilities

Volleyball Legends codes for May 2026 to enhance capabilities
29 minutes ago
Lando Norris claims first Sprint win of season in Miami ahead of Oscar Piastri

Lando Norris claims first Sprint win of season in Miami ahead of Oscar Piastri
2 hours ago
Humpback whale ‘Timmy’ returns to North Sea after weeks stranded off Germany

Humpback whale ‘Timmy’ returns to North Sea after weeks stranded off Germany
2 hours ago