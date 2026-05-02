North West triggers fierce backlash after releasing new single ‘N0rth 4 Evr’

North West has sparked a storm of fury online.
After making her music debut with her new single, N0rth 4 Evr, on Friday, May 1, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s eldest child found herself at the center of shocking backlash.
Taking to Instagram on Saturday, May 2, Backgrid posted a series of photos featuring North West, sharing that the 12-year-old signed autographs for fans while leaving her Complex pop-up in Los Angeles.
“#NorthWest made a bold statement with electric blue, studded hair as she stopped to sign autographs for fans after her Complex pop-up appearance in Los Angeles,” they stated.
However, shortly after the photos caught attention online, North received fierce backlash from fans, who slammed her as well as her controversial parents.
“who the hell is asking for north west autographs,” criticized a first, while a second slammed, “A 12 yr old child, being exploited by both parents, ea. ‘pimping’ her out for their own benefit, child abuse, IMO. #sad.”
A third furiously wrote, “What are people fans of? What is there to like??”
“This girl is too young to be doing this. Her parents are awful,” expressed a fourth.
A fifth added, “This is weird af for a 12 yr old,” while one more lashed out, “Wtf ....fans of what?? This isn't normal.”
Who is North West?
North West is the eldest child of Kim Kardashian and her former husband, Kanye West.
In addition, the former couple also share three more children – Saint West, Chicago West, and Psalm West.