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Hany Shaker, Prince of Arab Singing, dies at 74: Tragic cause of death revealed

The legendary Egyptian singer Hany Shaker breathes his last at the age of 74 in Paris, France

Hany Shaker, Prince of Arab Singing, dies at 74: Tragic cause of death revealed
Hany Shaker, Prince of Arab Singing, dies at 74: Tragic cause of death revealed

Hany Shaker has passed away.

On Sunday, May 3, Gulf News reported that the legendary Egyptian singer, well-known as The Prince of Arab Singing, died at the age of 74 after battling prolonged illness.

As per the report, the singer passed away after his health deteriorated during treatment in Paris, France.

The Asaheb Min crooner had been undergoing medical treatment in the French capital for a serious medical condition involving heavy internal bleeding in the colon and breathing difficulties, which required transfusions and advanced procedures.

It was also reported that Shaker was briefly seemed to be recovering, but his health suddenly worsened following which he was shifted to intensive care, where medical experts closely monitored his condition.

However, he passed away after suffering respiratory failure.


Who was Hany Shaker?

Born on December 21, 1952, Hany Shaker was an Egyptian singer, actor and composer and is regarded as one of the most prominent voices in the Arab world and a leading figure of the golden generation of Arabic music.

Hany Shaker songs:

Some of the most famous songs of Hany Shaker include Lessa Bitessalli, Law Betheb, YA RETNY, Bekol El Omr, Asaheb Min, and Bethebeih.

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