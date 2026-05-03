Beau Starr dead at 81: Family reveals 'Halloween' actor's cause of death 

Hollywood is mourning once again after veteran actor Beau Starr died at the age of 81!
The deceased superstar, who worked in several superhit films such as Halloween and Goodfellas, passed away on April 24th, confirmed by his brother, fellow actor Mike Starr.
On Saturday, May 2nd, Mike, who is also 75, shared a sombre statement to TMZ in which he cited that Beau died peacefully of natural causes in Vancouver, Canada.
As the news broke on social media, the late actor's Goodfellas co-star, Chris Serrone, took to his official Instagram account to pay a heart-wrenching tribute to the late star.
"It is with a heavy heart that I’m here to inform everyone of the very sad passing of Beau Starr. @mikestarractor asked me to make the announcement," Serrone penned.
He continued, "Beau enjoyed a rich and meaningful life. He was a son, brother, father, grandfather, actor and NFL/CFL player. Please take a moment to help me remember a great guy."
For those unaware, in the popular movie Goodfellas, Beau Starr played a younger version of Henry Hill, portrayed by Chris Serrone, in September 1990.
He began his acting career in 1979 and made his debut with Canada's CTV Television Network in the sketch comedy series Bizarre in 1986.
After his debut in Bizarre, Starr appeared in guest roles on dozens of notable TV shows, including T.J. Hooker, Cagney & Lacey, Three’s Company, Knight Rider, Hill Street Blues, Trapper John, M.D., Remington Steele, The A-Team, MacGyver and The Fall Guy.