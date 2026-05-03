Sam Altman extends olive branch to Elon Musk with GPT-5.5 event invite

In a surprising turn of events, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman has extended a peace offering to his legal rival, Elon Musk.
According to Analytics Insight, despite the ongoing $134 billion courtroom battle, Altman invited Musk to the upcoming GPT-5.5 launch party.
Sharing the invite on social media, Altman noted that the “world needs more love,” signaling a desire to lower the heat between the two tech giants.
The invite surfaced after a user on X joked that Musk might show up to the party to curse the event like a villain in a fairy tale.
Altman quickly replied, saying Musk could come if he wanted to. This public exchange happened shortly after a federal judge warned both leaders to stop using social media to make their legal fight worse.
He wrote, “He can come if he wants... world needs more love.”
The celebration for the new GPT-5.5 model is set for May 5, 2026, in San Francisco. OpenAI plans to host a private event where selected users will receive free travel and housing.
For the unversed, the lawsuit between Musk and OpenAI began in early 2024. Musk, who helped start OpenAI in 2015, claims the company broke its original promise to stay a non-profit.
He alleges that Altman and other leaders shifted toward a profit-driven model backed by Microsoft.
Musk says he gave nearly $38 million to the startup with the idea that the tech would be open to everyone. OpenAI denies these claims, leading to the massive trial currently taking place in Oakland.