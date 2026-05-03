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Shakira draws sea of people to Copacabana Beach with electrifying free concert

The ‘Whenever Whenever’ hitmaker performs a thrilling free concert at Copacabana Beach in Rio de Janeiro

Shakira draws sea of people to Copacabana Beach with electrifying free concert
Shakira draws sea of people to Copacabana Beach with electrifying free concert

Drawing a massive crowd is no big task for Shakira, and her Rio de Janeiro concert proves it.

The Hips Don’t Lie hitmaker sparked a buzz in the Brazilian city on Saturday, May 2, with a high-energy free concert at Copacabana Beach, attracting a sea of people.

As per Rio de Janeiro’s mayor, the Waka Waka singer’s thrilling show drew two million people to one of the world’s most iconic waterfronts, reported Page Six.

The exciting concert was part of her seventh concert tour, Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran, which she kicked off on February 11, 2025, in the same Brazilian city.

Shakira began her performance around 11 pm, an hour later than originally planned. However, fans still welcomed her with enthusiasm as they could be seen cheering loudly and clapping excitedly.

During the show, the Whenever Whenever songstress spoke fondly about the first time she came to Brazil, some 30 years ago.

“I arrived here when I was 18 years old, dreaming about singing for you. And now look at this. Life is magical,” she told the audience.

The concert included some of Shakira’s hit tracks, including Hips Don’t Lie, La Tortura, and La Bicicleta, sparking thrill among fans.

Shakira is now set to resume her LMYNL World Tour more than a month later on June 13, 2026, at Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California.

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