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Coachella 2026 opens big as Sabrina Carpenter delivers showstopping headline set

The 'Please Please Please' singer wowed the Coachella crowd with a headline set

Coachella 2026 opens big as Sabrina Carpenter delivers showstopping headline set
Coachella 2026 opens big as Sabrina Carpenter delivers showstopping headline set

Sabrina Carpenter lit up Coachella Night 1 with a high-energy, steamy headline set, closing out a star-packed opening day that had fans buzzing across the desert.

On Friday night, the Please Please Please singer wowed the Coachella crowd with a headline set, turning heads in a sheer black lace bodysuit as she performed a medley of hits including Juno, Espresso, and Goodbye.

During her Juno performance, Carpenter skipped her usual mock celebrity arrest but still surprised fans by bringing out guests including Susan Sarandon, Will Ferrell, Sam Elliott, and former Girl Meets World co-star Corey Fogelmanis.

Carpenter opened her Coachella set to loud applause, performing House Tour and Taste in a sequined red minidress.


She delivered energetic showgirl-style choreography, dancing atop backlit panels alongside her backup dancers, reminiscent of Catherine Zeta-Jones’ Cell Block Tango in Chicago (2002).

At the event, she performed Busy Woman, Manchild, and When Did You Get Hot?, engaging the crowd as fans sang along, while also incorporating a Some Like It Hot clip for a quick costume change into a gold sequined bodysuit with a flowing cape.

“I can't believe I'm headlining Coachella!” she told the audience during one interlude before cheekily adding. “I can a little bit but it's nicer to say that, right?”

Notably, Carpenter marked her return to Coachella after 2024 debut.

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