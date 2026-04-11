KATSEYE delivers emotional gig as Manon skips Coachella amid HYBE backlash 

KATSEYE has unexpectedly reunited with popular K-pop band HUNTR/X at the 2026 Coachella.
As the highly anticipated musical festival, 2026 Coachella grabbed headlines on Friday, April 10th, fans' eyes were on the all-time favorite Los Angeles-based girl group.
KATSEYE marked its first musical performance without the leading singer, Manon Bannerman, after she parted ways with the hip-hop band in February of this year.
The five members of the popular musical band delivered an emotional performance alongside HUNTR/X, which is a fictional K-pop girl group featured in the Netflix film KPop Demon Hunters.
Variety uploaded a few clips from last night, showing the surprise reunion of the two bands as they delivered an iconic performance on the superhit song, Golden.
The song was the hit song from the Netflix movie released on July 4th, 2025.
Coachella performance is not marked the first performance without Manon, however they also released the first music video, Pinky Up, on April 10th.
As the new video gained popularity on social media, several fans began criticizing the Music company, HYBE, which allegedly forced KATSEYE's only black member, Manon Bannerman, to end her ties with the gang.
For those unaware, the drama between Manon and HYBE emerged after she announced a brief hiatus from the group, after she claimed mismanagement and lack of promotion alongside the musical company.
Fans reaction over KATSEYE and Manon Bannerman controversy:
Now, since KATSEYE skipped her first huge gig at Coachella and released her first music video without Manon, several fans rushed to their social media account to criticise the organisation.
"Huntrix but couldn’t do Manon?!" one fan noted.
Another slammed saying, "You know what would have made this perfect? If Manon was there."
"Doing everything but having Manon," a third sarcastically penned.
While several blamed HYBE for removing Manon Bannerman from the pop girl gang.
It also worth mentioning that KATSEYE formed in 2023 on the reality competition series Dream Academy.