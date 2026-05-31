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Niall Horan recalls final meeting with Liam Payne before singer's devastating death

Liam Payne tragically died at the age of 31 in Argentina

Niall Horan recalls final meeting with Liam Payne before singers devastating death
Niall Horan recalls final meeting with Liam Payne before singer's devastating death 

Niall Horan is mourning the loss of his dearest pal, Liam Payne. 

The What Makes You Beautiful crooner recalled his final meeting with the deceased singer just a few weeks before his shocking death in October 2024.

Niall opened up about how Liam's memory constantly disturbs him as he shared that the grief he feels over his death is "painful."

"I'm glad of that, it means my last memory of him was happy, it still feels surreal. On day one, I was, like, ‘Nah, it didn’t happen," the Irish singer noted.

He went on sharing, "Our friendship was a bond that was there forever, even if we hadn't seen each other for a while, and it's wild that one day, like the flick of a switch, he's gone." 

The 32-year-old singer said he is in touch with Payne's relatives, "All our families are in touch; they shared those experiences too."

During the interview, he also discussed his upcoming studio album, Dinner Party.

Niall also paid an emotional tribute to Liam Payne in one of the featured songs, End of an Era, from the musical collection set to release on June 5th of this year.

For those unaware, Liam Payne died at the age of 31 in Buenos Aires, Argentina, after falling off a balcony from a hotel’s third floor.

Liam and Niall, alongside Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson and Zayn Malik, parted ways in 2016 and later launched their solo music careers.    

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