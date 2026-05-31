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Megan Thee Stallion scores major win in defamation case against Milagro Cooper

A court has reinstated the judgment against Milagro Cooper amid claims that she was paid by Tory Lanez's family

Megan Thee Stallion scores major win in defamation case against Milagro Cooper
Megan Thee Stallion scores major win in defamation case against Milagro Cooper

The court declined to order Milagro Cooper to pay Megan Thee Stallion for defamation due to her media status, which was reversed.

In 2024, Megan alleged that Milagro made false claims online on behalf of Tory Lanez, who was convicted of shooting the rapper in 2020.

The rapper secured a major win in December 2025 when a Florida jury found Cooper liable for defamation, and at the time she was ordered to pay $75,000 in damages.

However, up until now, the court did not ask Megan to collect her $75,000 defamation judgement.

As reported by Billboard, a Florida judge ruled in court that Milagro should not receive previously instated defamation protections that prevented the defamation judgement from being actionable, as bloggers are considered media defendants.

"Because the trial record shows that defendant was commissioned by the Petersons to publish or broadcast the three defamatory statements, the court finds as a matter of law that defendant was not entitled to pre-suit notice," the judge reportedly wrote.

The now-actionable judgement covers punishment for defamation, intentional infliction of emotional distress, and circulating a deepfake porn video of her online.

While the ruling reinstates the December verdict, the $75,000 in damages has been trimmed down to $59,000.

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