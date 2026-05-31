News
Make us preferred on Google
News

Harry Styles, Zoë Kravitz dual wedding plans bombshell revealed

The couple began dating in August 2025 got engaged in April 2026

Harry Styles, Zoë Kravitz dual wedding plans bombshell revealed
Harry Styles, Zoë Kravitz dual wedding plans bombshell revealed

Harry Styles and Zoë Kravitz are reportedly planning not one but two wedding ceremonies.

For the unversed, the 32-year-old singer and the 37year-old actress got engaged in April 2026.

Earlier there were reports from the industry insiders the couple has considered a lavish a wedding ceremony either in Paris or on the French Riviera, however, there’s more to it.

Insiders have now revealed to Radar Online that they are planning a smaller winter ceremony instead.

The pair’s first marriage will take place this year around Christmas in Britain, followed by a second gathering in New York.

Source: Vogue--- Zoë Kravitz and Harry Styles spotted in NYC
Source: Vogue--- Zoë Kravitz and Harry Styles spotted in NYC

A source familiar with their wedding plans dished out, the Watermelon Sugar hitmaker reportedly likes the idea of a cozy winter ceremony with a smaller guest list, where the focus is on the people closest to them rather than endless Hollywood attention.

As per the The Batman actress, her connection to New York runs incredibly deep because of her upbringing, her family and her social circle there.

In the end, the shed light, adding, "The feeling is that neither of them wants the other to compromise too much."

For them, having two ceremonies will keep both families emotionally invested and avoid hurt feelings on either side.

Harry Styles and Zoë Kravitz’s relationship has remained under intense scrutiny since they started dating in August 2025. 

Rod Stewart halts Las Vegas shows after unexpected health setback
Rod Stewart halts Las Vegas shows after unexpected health setback
Kelsey Parker expecting baby No. 3, first with boyfriend Will Lindsay
Kelsey Parker expecting baby No. 3, first with boyfriend Will Lindsay
D4vd: Google engineer charged with insider trading over $1 million bet on singer
D4vd: Google engineer charged with insider trading over $1 million bet on singer
Jay-Z breaks his silence on rap beefs with Kanye West, Drake during 2026 Roots Picnic
Jay-Z breaks his silence on rap beefs with Kanye West, Drake during 2026 Roots Picnic
Sydney Sweeney, Scooter Braun make NYC appearance amid renewed Taylor Swift saga
Sydney Sweeney, Scooter Braun make NYC appearance amid renewed Taylor Swift saga
Niall Horan recalls final meeting with Liam Payne before singer's devastating death
Niall Horan recalls final meeting with Liam Payne before singer's devastating death
Brad Pitt enjoys cozy outing with Ines de Ramon amid ongoing family rift
Brad Pitt enjoys cozy outing with Ines de Ramon amid ongoing family rift
Megan Thee Stallion scores major win in defamation case against Milagro Cooper
Megan Thee Stallion scores major win in defamation case against Milagro Cooper
Alexandra Grant reflects on every stage of her relationship with Keanu Reeves
Alexandra Grant reflects on every stage of her relationship with Keanu Reeves
Clive Davis hospitalised in NYC following respiratory concerns
Clive Davis hospitalised in NYC following respiratory concerns
Justin Biber played key role in Kendall Jenner, Jacob Elordi's romance: What to know
Justin Biber played key role in Kendall Jenner, Jacob Elordi's romance: What to know
Barry Manilow reveals painful struggle with life-threatening illness: 'Killing me'
Barry Manilow reveals painful struggle with life-threatening illness: 'Killing me'

Popular News

Israeli army seize historic castle in Lebanon as invasion deepens

Israeli army seize historic castle in Lebanon as invasion deepens

an hour ago
Jay-Z breaks his silence on rap beefs with Kanye West, Drake during 2026 Roots Picnic

Jay-Z breaks his silence on rap beefs with Kanye West, Drake during 2026 Roots Picnic

3 hours ago
Sydney Sweeney, Scooter Braun make NYC appearance amid renewed Taylor Swift saga

Sydney Sweeney, Scooter Braun make NYC appearance amid renewed Taylor Swift saga
4 hours ago