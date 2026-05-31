Harry Styles, Zoë Kravitz dual wedding plans bombshell revealed

Harry Styles and Zoë Kravitz are reportedly planning not one but two wedding ceremonies.
For the unversed, the 32-year-old singer and the 37year-old actress got engaged in April 2026.
Earlier there were reports from the industry insiders the couple has considered a lavish a wedding ceremony either in Paris or on the French Riviera, however, there’s more to it.
Insiders have now revealed to Radar Online that they are planning a smaller winter ceremony instead.
The pair’s first marriage will take place this year around Christmas in Britain, followed by a second gathering in New York.
A source familiar with their wedding plans dished out, the Watermelon Sugar hitmaker reportedly likes the idea of a cozy winter ceremony with a smaller guest list, where the focus is on the people closest to them rather than endless Hollywood attention.
As per the The Batman actress, her connection to New York runs incredibly deep because of her upbringing, her family and her social circle there.
In the end, the shed light, adding, "The feeling is that neither of them wants the other to compromise too much."
For them, having two ceremonies will keep both families emotionally invested and avoid hurt feelings on either side.
Harry Styles and Zoë Kravitz’s relationship has remained under intense scrutiny since they started dating in August 2025.