Kelsey Parker expecting baby No. 3, first with boyfriend Will Lindsay  

Kelsey Parker is expecting her first child with her boyfriend, Will Lindsay!
The widow of American singer Tom Parker turned to her Instagram account on Sunday, May 31st, to share the joyful family update.
“A year ago next month, we lost our beautiful baby boy, Phoenix, and somehow, through all the heartbreak, it feels like Tom and Phoenix have sent us another little gift from heaven, our little rainbow baby,” Kelsey emotionally noted.
For those unaware, Kelsey Parker lost her son Phoenix, who was sadly stillborn earlier this year, as she was due to give birth to their first child together, but he was tragically stillborn at 39 weeks.
Now, she revealed that she is expecting her third child and first with her beau as she shared a glimpse of her sonogram in a touching video.
The viral clip began with Will Lindsay and her children, Bodhi and Aurelia, who she shares with late singer Tom, unveiling their first look at the newest member of the family.
Fans were quick to wish the couple, with one commenting, “Oh, this is so amazing - all the love in the world congratulations.”
“Where there is love, there is hope, and where there is hope, there is happiness,” another wished.
While a third chimed in, “Oh, babe, this is amazing news, the biggest congratulations to you all.”
Kelsey Parker and The Wanted singer Tom Parker have two children, Aurelia and Bodhi.