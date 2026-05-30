Clive Davis hospitalised in NYC following respiratory concerns

Legendary music mogul Clive Davis was admitted to a New York City hospital this weekend.
A rep for Davis informed TMZ that he was suffering from "an upper respiratory infection, and out of an abundance of caution, he was admitted to the hospital."
He is expected to be released within 48 hours.
The 94-year-old hospital stay comes just days after he was seen attending the Gordon Parks Foundation Awards Dinner and Auction in NYC.
Davis, who founded Bad Boy Records with Sead 'Diddy' Combs, has battled health issues in the past.
In February 2021, he was diagnosed with Bell's Palsy and postponed the second half of his annual pre-Grammys party, a star-studded event that has been held the night before the ceremony every year since 1975.
What is Bell's Palsy?
Bell's Palsy is a serious but temporary condition that causes facial paralysis.
"He is being treated with antibiotics and steroids and is expected to recover within six to eight weeks. He is in good spirits and looks forward to doing the second half of his pre-Grammy gala in May," his spokesperson noted.
For the unversed, Clive Davis entered the music industry in the early '60s and became president of Columbia Records in 1967 at age 35.