Why Shah Rukh Khan walked away from 'Jailer 2' as Pawan Kalyan steps in  

Shah Rukh Khan has stepped out of his role in one of Bollywood's biggest remakes.
A few weeks ago, a chatter sparked a buzz on social media that Bollywood's King Khan is set to make a huge surprise appearance in Jailer 2.
However, this week the rumors finally came to an end as he might now be replaced by another popular Indian actor and Deputy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh in the new film.
The sequel is said to be close to wrapping its shoot, yet the makers have not issued any official statement on the casting change.
Notably, the latest updates indicate that the Bollywood superstar is no longer part of the project.
Why SRK parted his ways from 'Jailer 2':
Filmy Beats reported that the King actor initially showed interest in the cameo, but later declined the offer due to his work commitment to his upcoming film King.
Another reason for his rejection would be his consciousness of his intense look as the passionate actor wanted to focus on his King look and was unable to handle both looks side by side.
So far, Pawan Kalyan has remained mum over his confirmation in the upcoming movie.
Apart from Pawan Kalyan, Jailer 2 will see Rajinikanth reprise his role as "Tiger" Muthuvel Pandian in the film, which is slated to be released in June of this year.
While Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming film, King's, is currently on hold due to the political circumstances in the Middle East.
King also starred SRK's daughter, Suhana Khan, who will be seen sharing the big screen with his dad for the first time.