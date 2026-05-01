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Shah Rukh Khan’s years-long rift with Abhijeet Bhattacharya finally exposed

The truth behind SRK and Abhijeet Bhattacharya’s prolonged strained relationship revealed

Shah Rukh Khan’s years-long rift with Abhijeet Bhattacharya finally exposed
Shah Rukh Khan’s years-long rift with Abhijeet Bhattacharya finally exposed

Abhijeet Bhattacharya finally addressed the reason behind his prolonged strained relationship with Shah Rukh Khan.

For the unversed, the duo was closely associated through the 1990s and early 2000s.

Now, while talking about the rift on a podcast with Nidhi Vasandani, the 67-year-old playback singer revealed the reason as the 60-year-old actor’s ego and his self-respect.

While further revealing what troubled him the most, Bhattacharya shared that it was the Khan's lack of acknowledgement after what he considered a mistake.

“You are such a big person, yet no apology,” said the Chunnari Chunnari hitmaker, adding that the experience left a lasting emotional impact on him.

Bhattacharya also clarified that distancing himself from Khan’s projects was not driven by arrogance but by personal disappointment.

According to the Tumhe Jo Maine crooner, a small gesture from the King actor could have helped resolve the tension between them.

Despite the bitterness surrounding their fallout, the singer seeks the possibility of reconciliation, saying that if they were ever to patch things up, he still believed he could provide the kind of voice that best suited Khan’s on-screen persona.

It’s worth mentioning here that their iconic partnership produced songs like Main Koi Aisa Geet, Tumhe Jo Maine Dekha, and Baadshah O Baadshah.

However, Shah Rukh Khan and Abhijeet Bhattacharya’s professional association reportedly ended after 2007 movie 2009 movie Billu.



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