Morgan Wallen pulls massive crowd for Still The Problem Tour opening night

Morgan Wallen has finally kicked off his anticipated concert tour.
The 32-year-old American singer thrilled fans on Friday, April 10, by opening his 2026 stadium tour, Still The Problem, at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
Wallen kicked off his anticipated tour with a massive crowd that packed the stadium, marking his grand return on the road after more than six-month-long break from the stage.
The country music star previously concluded his super hit tour, I'm the Problem, in September 2025.
Opening the exciting show, Morgan Wallen played his most recent track, Don't We, from his fourth studio album, I'm the Problem.
The concert also included his several other hits such as I Wrote the Book, One Thing at a Time, Wasted on You, and 7 Summers.
Morgan Wallen Still the Problem Tour setlist:
Morgan Wallen's Still the Problem Tour setlist comprises of 28 songs.
Don’t We
I Wrote The Book
I’m The Problem
One Thing At A Time
I Got Better
Chasin’ You
20 Cigarettes
Heartless
Love Somebody
Dark ‘Til Daylight
Ain’t That Some
Cover Me Up
I’m A Little Crazy
Wasted On You
Up Down
Cowgirls
7 Summers (fan voted)
TN
Thinkin’ Bout Me
You Proof
This Bar
More Than My Hometown
Just In Case
The Way I Talk
I Had Some Help
Sand In My Boots
Last Night
Whiskey Glasses