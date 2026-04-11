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Morgan Wallen pulls massive crowd for Still The Problem Tour opening night

The 'Last Night' singer kicks off his electrifying Still The Problem Tour at packed US Bank Stadium

Morgan Wallen pulls massive crowd for Still The Problem Tour opening night
Morgan Wallen pulls massive crowd for Still The Problem Tour opening night

Morgan Wallen has finally kicked off his anticipated concert tour.

The 32-year-old American singer thrilled fans on Friday, April 10, by opening his 2026 stadium tour, Still The Problem, at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Wallen kicked off his anticipated tour with a massive crowd that packed the stadium, marking his grand return on the road after more than six-month-long break from the stage.

The country music star previously concluded his super hit tour, I'm the Problem, in September 2025.

Opening the exciting show, Morgan Wallen played his most recent track, Don't We, from his fourth studio album, I'm the Problem.

The concert also included his several other hits such as I Wrote the Book, One Thing at a Time, Wasted on You, and 7 Summers.

Morgan Wallen Still the Problem Tour setlist:

Morgan Wallen's Still the Problem Tour setlist comprises of 28 songs.

Don’t We

I Wrote The Book

I’m The Problem

One Thing At A Time

I Got Better

Chasin’ You

20 Cigarettes

Heartless

Love Somebody

Dark ‘Til Daylight

Ain’t That Some

Cover Me Up

I’m A Little Crazy

Wasted On You

Up Down

Cowgirls

7 Summers (fan voted)

TN

Thinkin’ Bout Me

You Proof

This Bar

More Than My Hometown

Just In Case

The Way I Talk

I Had Some Help

Sand In My Boots

Last Night

Whiskey Glasses

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