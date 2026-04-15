6 gripping Netflix thriller series you can't miss in 2026

It's been more than three months since the beginning of 2026, and Netflix has dropped a number of thriller series to keep fans glued.
If you thought last year’s shows were gripping, know that this year has even more to offer. From psychological thriller stories to mystery-packed and chilling tales, Netflix, in 2026, has multiple TV series to cater its audience.
From mystery-thriller limited series His and Hers to psychological thriller Unchosen, here are six highly intriguing series releasing on Netflix in 2026.
Run Away:
Run Away is a British TV miniseries featuring James Nesbitt, Alfred Enoch, Ruth Jones, and Minnie Driver.
The series follows "Simon's perfect life is shattered when daughter Paige runs away, later found strung out in a park. Simon's search leads into a dangerous underworld where an act of violence rocks his life," as per IMDb.
Comprising of eight episodes, the miniseries was dropped on January 1, 2026.
His and Hers:
His and Hers is an American mystery thriller limited series that stars Tessa Thompson, John Bernthal, Pablo Schreiber, and Marin Ireland.
The show focuses on "a journalist investigating a murder in her hometown clashes with a suspicious detective. There are two sides to every story, and someone is lying."
Comprising of six episodes, it was released on January 8, 2026.
The Art of Sarah:
The Art of Sarah is a South Korean mystery thriller TV series led by Shin Hye-sun and Lee Joon-hyuk.
It centers on the story of "a Korean-American woman's ambition leads her to create a fake luxury brand, targeting the wealthy elite. As she navigates the world of high-end fashion and deception, her scheme unfolds in this gripping crime mystery drama."
The eight-episode-long show was premiered on February 13, 2026.
Girl from Nowhere: The Reset:
Starring Rebecca Patricia Armstrong in the lead role, Girl from Nowhere: The Reset is a Thai mystery thriller television series.
The series centers on "Nanno, a mysterious girl who transfers to various private schools in Thailand. She works to reveal lies, hidden truths, and moral failures committed by students and staff members."
Featuring six episodes, the show was released on March 7, 2026.
Unchosen:
Unchosen is an upcoming British psychological thriller miniseries featuring Asa Butterfield, Molly Windsor, Fra Fee, Siobhan Finneran, and Christopher Eccleston.
It "follows Rosie, a devoted wife and mother in a conservative Christian cult, whose meeting with escaped convict Sam triggers her dangerous journey toward freedom and sexual discovery."
The series is slated to premiere on Netflix on April 21, 2026.