Israel reveals mounting war cost as Iran, Russia hold key phone call

Over a month since the war between the US-Israel and Iran began, with an attack on Tehran on February 28, Israel has revealed what the war has cost the country.
According to a preliminary estimate, Israel's Finance Ministry said that the war it launched on Iran with the US has cost the country over $11 billion.
The ministry cited 35 billion shekels ($11.52 billion) in budgetary expenses, out of which 22 billion shekels are going to defence.
Moreover, the amount has already been added to the 2026 budget.
The update came after Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said in an X post that he held a phone call with his Russian counterpart President Vladimir Putin after the peace talks in Islamabad failed.
The two leaders "reviewed latest regional & international developments", including the status of the ceasefire.
Russia has long exchanged weapons with Iran and is likely offering satellite support; however, it has so far refrained from getting directly involved in the conflict.
Meanwhile, Hezbollah reported that it has launched a series of attacks in northern Israel and along the border, amid repeated violations of a ceasefire.
The Lebanese group said it targeted Israeli military infrastructure in Karmiel at 15:00 local time (12:00 GMT) and launched rocket attacks on several other northern Israeli locations, including Kiryat Shmona, Margaliot, Avivim and Yaroun.