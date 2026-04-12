News
News

Israel reveals mounting war cost as Iran, Russia hold key phone call

Israel's Finance Ministry has shared the cost of the Iran war after the peace talks between the US and Iran failed in Pakistan

Israel reveals mounting war cost as Iran, Russia hold key phone call
Israel reveals mounting war cost as Iran, Russia hold key phone call

Over a month since the war between the US-Israel and Iran began, with an attack on Tehran on February 28, Israel has revealed what the war has cost the country.

According to a preliminary estimate, Israel's Finance Ministry said that the war it launched on Iran with the US has cost the country over $11 billion.

The ministry cited 35 billion shekels ($11.52 billion) in budgetary expenses, out of which 22 billion shekels are going to defence.

Moreover, the amount has already been added to the 2026 budget.

The update came after Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said in an X post that he held a phone call with his Russian counterpart President Vladimir Putin after the peace talks in Islamabad failed.

The two leaders "reviewed latest regional & international developments", including the status of the ceasefire.

Russia has long exchanged weapons with Iran and is likely offering satellite support; however, it has so far refrained from getting directly involved in the conflict.

Meanwhile, Hezbollah reported that it has launched a series of attacks in northern Israel and along the border, amid repeated violations of a ceasefire.

The Lebanese group said it targeted Israeli military infrastructure in Karmiel at 15:00 local time (12:00 GMT) and launched rocket attacks on several other northern Israeli locations, including Kiryat Shmona, Margaliot, Avivim and Yaroun.

Trump announces blockade of 'all ships' in Strait of Hormuz after talks fail
Trump announces blockade of 'all ships' in Strait of Hormuz after talks fail
Trump cheered at UFC 327 in first sporting appearance since US-Iran war
Trump cheered at UFC 327 in first sporting appearance since US-Iran war
Haiti: At least 30 killed in stampede at historical fortress packed with tourists
Haiti: At least 30 killed in stampede at historical fortress packed with tourists
Iran’s speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf reacts after US-Iran talks fail
Iran’s speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf reacts after US-Iran talks fail
Barack Obama praises NASA Artemis II crew in heartfelt post after record-breaking lunar mission
Barack Obama praises NASA Artemis II crew in heartfelt post after record-breaking lunar mission
US Air Force: Man arrested for allegedly damaging US military aircraft
US Air Force: Man arrested for allegedly damaging US military aircraft
Who is Nizar Amedi? Iraq’s newly elected president after Saddam Hussein
Who is Nizar Amedi? Iraq’s newly elected president after Saddam Hussein
Cyclone Vaianu lashes New Zealand's North Island; Thousands evacuated after 'Red alerts'
Cyclone Vaianu lashes New Zealand's North Island; Thousands evacuated after 'Red alerts'
US-Iran talks fail: JD Vance leaves Pakistan after ‘Final Offer’ rejected
US-Iran talks fail: JD Vance leaves Pakistan after ‘Final Offer’ rejected
Israel's PM Netanyahu vows to keep fighting Iran and criticises Erdogan
Israel's PM Netanyahu vows to keep fighting Iran and criticises Erdogan
Eric Swalwell under investigation by Manhattan DA following 2024 allegations
Eric Swalwell under investigation by Manhattan DA following 2024 allegations
US warships enter Strait of Hormuz for first time since Iran war began
US warships enter Strait of Hormuz for first time since Iran war began

Popular News

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos earns $81K annually: Report

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos earns $81K annually: Report
18 minutes ago
Trump announces blockade of 'all ships' in Strait of Hormuz after talks fail

Trump announces blockade of 'all ships' in Strait of Hormuz after talks fail
55 minutes ago
White rice sold nationwide recalled due to potential presence of foreign material

White rice sold nationwide recalled due to potential presence of foreign material
2 hours ago