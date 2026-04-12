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Victoria, David Beckham remain unfazed amid rift with son Brooklyn

Brooklyn Beckham's bombshell feud leaves parents unbothered

Victoria, David Beckham remain unfazed amid rift with son Brooklyn
Victoria, David Beckham remain unfazed amid rift with son Brooklyn

Looks like Victoria and David Beckham are seemingly handling the situation calmly amidst the highly publicised family feud with their eldest son, Brooklyn.

The highly celebrated couple recently took to Instagram this weekend and wished their nephew Oscar Adams, one of Victoria's brother Christian's four children, a happy 21st birthday on Saturday, April 11.

In the snap, the 51-year-old fashion designer seemed to be smiling as Oscar, who was hugging.

Victoria, David Beckham remain unfazed amid rift with son Brooklyn

In the caption, the Spice Girls alum wrote, "Happy 21st Oscar Adams. We love you so much!"

Meanwhile David shared a seperate picture of himself and Victoria posing alongside Oscar and other nephew Finley, who is Victoria's sister Louise's son.

Victoria, David Beckham remain unfazed amid rift with son Brooklyn

The former footballer penned the post, "Happy 21st Birthday Oscar."

The Beckhams overall looked in good spirits amidst their on-going family drama.

It’s worth mentioning here that their eldest song sent them a legal notice to his parents, asking them to communicate through lawyers only, after Victoria accidentally liked one of his Instagram posts.

Brooklyn Beckham’s legal notice also asked Victoria and David Beckham to cease "tagging" him on social media.

Moreover, their eldest son also blocked both his parents and his younger brother Cruz on Instagram following the "like" incident. 

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