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Amanda Bynes makes shocking career comeback

Amanda Bynes was last in 2010 teen comedy movie ‘Easy A’

Amanda Bynes makes shocking career comeback
Amanda Bynes makes shocking career comeback

Amanda Bynes recently announced returning to the entertainment industry with major a major career update.

The 40-year-old actress, who was last seen in 2010 movie Easy A, released her first song.

Months after teasing her return to music, Bynes took to Instagram on Saturday, April 11, and promoted a new single song called Girlfriend.

Amanda Bynes makes shocking career comeback
Amanda Bynes makes shocking career comeback

In the video, the Hall Pass star could be seen with a freshly bleached blonde hair, her signature heavy dark eyebrows, along with a shimmery makeup.

The former child star also directed her 675,000 followers, saying, "What's up, everybody? I just wanted to let you all know that Girlfriend is out now on Spotify and all the streaming platforms."

She continued, "Please listen. Thank you so much, I really appreciate it. I'm so glad you're all loving it. The response has been super positive so far."

It’s worth mentioning here that Amanda Bynes’ Girlfriend has been made with assistance from Zabba and Fenix Flexin.

Written by Bynes herself, her new music video comes two months after the She's the Man actress announced on her social media platform that she will release a new song.

In February 2026, the former All That sensation revealed in an Instagram post, "@fenixflexinofficial is going to be on my song GIRLFRIEND ! straight fire!!!!!!!!!"

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