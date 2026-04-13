Justin Bieber slammed of 'scamming' Coachella 2026

Justin Bieber’s fans recently bashed the singer’s much awaited return to Coachella, branding his performance as one of his "laziest performances" of all time.
The 32-year-old singer headlined performance at this year’s Coachella on weekend, on April 11, 2026.
Despite buildup excitement, Bieber faced a major backlash by his fans due to many reasons, however, him ditching traditional live shows was one of them.
The Baby crooner, who reportedly earned $10 million from this festival, was seated on a stool and was seen scrolling through YouTube, throughout his performance.
His stripped-down actor was highly criticised by fans and the attendees as one social media wrote, "Not Justin Bieber scammed Coachella out of $10 million to play songs off of YouTube..."
Another user based the singer’s performance, writing, "Justin Bieber is the worse(sic) headliner at Coachella in history because wtf your(sic) just sitting with a laptop."
One of the users further added, "Justin Bieber 2026 coachella performance may just be the worst mass-streamed/televised performance... ever?"
According to the social media user, Justin Bieber’s scammed 2026 Coachella out of $10 million to play songs off of YouTube.
The singer, in a sum-up, gave his fans one of the laziest performances of all time.