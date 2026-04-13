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Pedro Pascal announced as Chanel’s new ambassador despite pro-Palestine stance

Pedro Pascal becomes Chanel’s new ambassador in major career development

Pedro Pascal announced as Chanel’s new ambassador despite pro-Palestine stance
Pedro Pascal announced as Chanel’s new ambassador despite pro-Palestine stance

Pedro Pascal is "loving" his new role at Chanel as his career takes an exciting turn.

In a surprising turn of events, on Monday, April 13, The Last of Us actor has been announced the new ambassador for the luxury French brand.

The Artistic Director of Chanel, Matthieu Blazy shared the exciting news on his official Instagram account noting, "CHANEL IS PLEASED TO ANNOUNCE PEDRO PASCAL AS HOUSE AMBASSADOR"

Pedro Pascal announced as Chanel’s new ambassador despite pro-Palestine stance

In another Instagram story, Matthieu shared a mesmerising video of Pedro serving his breathtaking looks in a deep maroon jersey.

Pedro Pascal reacts as he becomes Chanel's new abassador

The Mandalorian actor - who is currently in limelight for his rumoured relationship with Rafael Olarra expressed his joy on this new development, resharing the video of him with a caption, "I love You," tagging the Artistic Director.

This announcement from Chanel is appeared to be surprising for Pedro's fans as the brand was included in boycott campaigns due to a reported $4 million donation made to Israeli relief efforts following the October 7, 2023, attack.

On the contrary, the 51-year-old actor has been an active supporter of Palestine, constantly raising his voice against the oppression on the citizen's of Gaza by Israeli forces.

Just a week prior to this update, Pedro shared a heartbreaking video to highlight the tragic humanintarian crisis faced by the children of Gaza, as he marked Palestinian Childrens Day.


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